Ainewsbreaks ROTH MKM Provides D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Analyst Day Takeaways, Reiterates Buy Rating

attended D-Wave Quantum Inc.'s (“D-Wave” or“QBTS”) annual analyst day recently held at the company's research & development headquarters. Suji Desilva, CFA, Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst at ROTH MKM, published an update as part of the investment bank's ongoing equity research coverage to provide investors with a summary of the visit.

Excerpts of the report include the following:

“We believe QBTS leads the industry with 70 commercial customers and has significant pipeline visibility with its 25+ proof-of-concepts underway.”

“We were encouraged by multiple QBTS customer presentations that highlight deep and impactful adoption of quantum annealing (QA).”

“We believe these initial applications at lead customers highlight growth opportunity not only for each customer but also in the segments they serve, where additional customer traction can occur.”

“In touring QBTS's quantum computing development facilities, we gained greater appreciation of the competitive strength of the company's ~500 global patent base.”

Other highlights in the report include discussion of customer presentations that highlighted both significant performance improvements and substantial cost savings, government efforts to include D-Wave's QA technology in budgetary initiatives, impactful adoption of QA technology among multiple sectors, and progress on the company's newer Advantage2TM

QA platform, which has reached 1,200 qubits in its latest prototype version.

About D-Wave Quantum Inc.

D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services, and is the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers-and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. Our mission is to unlock the power of quantum computing today to benefit business and society. We do this by delivering customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modelling. D-Wave's technology has been used by some of the world's most advanced organizations including Mastercard, Deloitte, Davidson Technologies, ArcelorMittal, Siemens Healthineers, Unisys, NEC Corporation, Pattison Food Group Ltd., DENSO, Lockheed Martin, Forschungszentrum Jülich, University of Southern California, and Los Alamos National Laboratory.

