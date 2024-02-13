Investornewsbreaks Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) CEO Highlights Favorable Market Developments Creating New Opportunities

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VVOS) , a leading medical device and technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of highly effective proprietary treatments for sleep-related breathing disorders, including all severities of obstructive sleep apnea (“OSA”) in adult patients, was spotlighted in a recent Proactive interview. During the interview, Vivos Therapeutics CEO Kirk Huntsman talked with Proactive host Steve Darling about favorable market developments that have created new opportunities for Vivos to increase its pool of potential users of Vivos' oral appliance therapies. Specifically, Huntsman noted the FDA granted a clearance for the first time ever to an appliance designed to treat moderate and severe OSA in adults with positive airway pressure and/or myofunctional therapy. He also noted other factors contributing to the positive market conditions for Vivos, including the recent discontinuation of many Philips Respironics devices and the recalls of continuous positive airway pressure (“CPAP”) devices. Huntsman observed that these factors have created a significant opportunity for Vivos to expand its user base and offer effective treatment options to those in need.

About Vivos Therapeutics Inc.

Vivos Therapeutics is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment methods for patients suffering from breathing and sleep issues arising from certain dentofacial abnormalities such as obstructive sleep apnea (“OSA”) as well as snoring in adults. The Vivos Method represents the first clinically effective, nonsurgical, noninvasive, nonpharmaceutical and cost-effective solution for treating mild to severe OSA. It has proven effective in the treatment of an estimated 40,000 patients worldwide by more than 1,850 trained dentists. The Vivos Method includes treatment regimens that employ the proprietary Vivos Complete Airway Repositioning and/or Expansion (CARE) appliance therapy and other modalities that alter the size, shape and position of the soft tissues that comprise a patient's upper airway and/or palate. The Vivos Method opens airway space and may significantly reduce symptoms and conditions associated with mild-to-severe OSA, such as lowering Apnea Hypopnea Index scores. Vivos also markets and distributes SleepImage diagnostic technology under its VivoScore program for home sleep testing in adults and children. The Vivos Integrated Practice (“VIP”) program offers dentists training and other value-added services in connection with using the Vivos Method. For more information about this company, visit

