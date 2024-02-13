Investornewsbreaks Lelantos Holdings Inc. (OTC: LNTO) Moves Forward On Eco Management Systems Acquisition, Appoints New Board Member

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lelantos Holdings (OTC: LNTO) , a company with a focus on sustainable energy, is taking the first step in its acquisition of Eco Management Systems, a full-service commercial and residential solar contractor. According to the announcement, Lelantos executed a memorandum of understanding with Eco to acquire 50% of the company and is now finalizing formal binding agreements. Lelantos reports that acquiring Eco will allow the company to expand its operations as well as add a residential solar program to its offerings. The company is planning on finalizing the acquisition after the successful completion of key milestones that have been identified. Eco is an experienced and highly reputable EPC that has been installing solar for homes and businesses since 2017. Licensed in Arizona, California, Illinois and Texas, Eco has goals that directly align with Lelantos objectives within the industry. Lelantos also announced that Sean Land will be joining the company's board of directors. A key figure in the residential, commercial and industrial solar space for the past three years, Land has built a 300-plus residential dealer network, and sourced and managed a residential installation network in 42 states.“This acquisition [of Eco] provides us a pivotal component to realize the goal of vertical integration within the renewable energy space,” said Lelantos Holdings COO Joshua Weaver in the press release.“Eco's reputation as a high-quality and well-respected EPC stands by itself, and I am excited for the value that this relationship brings to Lelantos as a whole.”

Lelantos Holdings was founded in the spirit of“solution hunting” and features an innovative business structure that is purpose built to acquire or joint venture with established entities in strategic market sectors. With a focus on sustainable energy, Lelantos has a mission of being at the forefront of innovation in a dynamic industry and the goal of operating as a vertically integrated entity to reduce overhead and increase service offerings. Although Lelantos is a new entity, the company's overall vision has been collectively developed by a seasoned management team over the past decade to culminate its current operations, foster innovation and advance technological developments. For more information about the company, please visit .

