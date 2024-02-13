GEMXX Corp. (GEMZ) Anticipates Significant Growth Over The Next 24 Months On 'Tremendous Potential' In Ammolite And Gold Markets

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



GEMXX expects the growing demand for Ammolite, coupled with the positive outlook for gold prices, to support significant growth over the next 24 months

Last year, GEMXX moved to complement its Ammolite operations with the purchase of gold assets in Canada

The price of gold has held steady above US$2,000 per ounce, coming off a record-breaking 2023 when it rallied to a record-high year-end close The future looks promising for gold because it is projected to reach new highs in the coming months, according to GEMXX

The price of an ounce of gold rallied to a record high year-end close last year, ending 2023 at US$2,078.4, according to the World Gold Council (“WGC”). To get to this price, the value of the precious metal, which is considered a traditional safe-haven asset, had increased by 15% over 12 months, as indicated by its annual rate of return. Moreover, the average 2023 gold price of US$1,940.54/oz, also a record, was 8% higher than the average 2022 gold price, with the WGC noting that this price rally reflected strong demand ( ).

Today, the gold price has held steady above US$2,000 per ounce and is projected to reach new highs in the coming two years, according to GEMXX (OTC: GEMZ) , a market-to-market gold, gemstone, and jewelry producer with global reach that owns mining resources, production facilities, and operating...

