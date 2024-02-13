(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Mitsubishi Power Receives Order for State-of-the-Art JAC Series GTCC Power Plant for Uzbekistan Navoi 3 Power Plant Project - Latest contract follows orders for the adjacent Navoi 1 and Navoi 2 facilities

- Mitsubishi Power holds a 90% share of the market for large-scale gas turbines in Uzbekistan

- 600 MW class output, with operation to commence in 2026, supplying electric power to surrounding areas, as well as industrial steam and district heating

TOKYO, Feb 13, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Power, a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), has received an order for one system of core equipment for a high-efficiency power generation facility, including a state-of-the-art M701JAC (J-series Air-Cooled) gas turbine, for the third facility planned to be built at the Navoi Power Plant (Navoi 3) by JSC Thermal Power Plants, the state electric power corporation of the Republic of Uzbekistan. The planned system will comprise a gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) to generate 600 megawatts (MW) of electric power and 200 Gcal/h of heat. Commercial operation is scheduled to start in 2026. This is the third order received by Mitsubishi Power for GTCC equipment for the Navoi Power Plant.

The Navoi Power Plant is located approximately 360 km southwest of the capital of Tashkent. Mitsubishi Power had previously supplied GTCC power generation equipment for the nearby power plants Navoi 1 and Navoi 2, which started operations in 2013 and 2019, respectively. Navoi 3 will also utilize gas-fired GTCC power generation to supply electricity to the surrounding area, as well as industrial steam and district heating to the Navoi Free Economic Zone (Navoi FEZ).

In addition to supplying the gas and steam turbines, Mitsubishi Power will handle the design, procurement, manufacture, and commissioning of the core components of the power generation facilities and major auxiliary equipment, such as air-cooled condensers and gas compressors. The generator will be manufactured by Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

Mitsubishi Power has received many orders for large-scale gas turbines in Uzbekistan, including state-of-the-art JAC and F series. This latest project is the 13th such order and the fifth for a JAC series gas turbine, giving Mitsubishi Power a market share of about 90% large-scale gas turbines in the country. In addition, the company supports the country's diverse power and heating needs. This has included fulfilling a series of orders for H-25 small- and medium-sized gas turbines for a city-based distributed natural gas-fired cogeneration facility being constructed in Tashkent. Through its projects, Mitsubishi Power has contributed to the stable supply of electricity in Uzbekistan by maintaining high reliability through efficient maintenance services.

Going forward, Mitsubishi Power will continue to support the stable and efficient operation of the electric power business for the realization of energy transition in Uzbekistan. The company will make a concerted effort as a corporate group to further focus its resources into promoting the adoption of high-efficiency, environmentally friendly GTCC power generation equipment, and contributing to the stable supply of electric power indispensable to economic development worldwide, and helping to achieve a sustainable, decarbonized world.

