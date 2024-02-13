Precautionary Measures Urged To Prevent Sinusitis Diseases

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): An otolaryngologist in capital Kabul says that people with low immunity or severe allergies are more likely to suffer from sinusitis.

According to physicians, respiratory diseases increased every year during the cold season.

This comes that according to Pajhwok Report in December, 2023; 1.1 million people suffering from sore throat had registered in the country's health centers.

Dr. Mohammad Ashraf Lodin, An otolaryngologist at Shinozada Clinic, told Pajhwok Afghan News every year in winter season as a result of cold and polluted air in the heavily populated cities the burning of smoke generating materials and lack of rainfall there is surge in respiratory and sore throat related diseases.

He added due to cold weather respiratory and sore throat related diseases surge by 50 percent.

He said:“People who have low immunity and are sensitive to allergies will soon suffer from sinusitis.” He said Symptoms of sinusitis included headache, nasal congestion, fatigue, earache, sore throat, and cough.

Dr. Ashraf said if patients with sinusitis do not consult a doctor on time, their disease

becomes acute, and in addition to medical treatment, surgical examinations are also required.

He said:“Patients with sinusitis should recover within two weeks, but if it becomes chronic or lasts more than a month, it causes many problems. It is necessary to undergo CT scan and MRI.”

Referring to the fact that sinusitis is mostly developed in children and adolescents, he added, in some children with sinusitis, sore throat, ear or blocked nose infections could develop, if not treated on time, it could cause inflammation of the tonsils in the throat and as a result, sore throat will spread to other points of the body.

Dr. Ashraf Advised people when going outside, in addition to wearing warm clothes, they must cover their mouth and nose with a mask because the air is polluted.

He added Exercising, drinking warm liquids, eating foods containing vitamins are effective in increasing resistance and preventing respiratory diseases.

Moreedullah, the resident of Yaka Tut locality told Pajhwok Afghan News from the past 20 days he was suffering from flue, during this period he said he took a lot of different medicines but could not recovered.

He complained against severe headache, nose blockade and said comparing to other family members he suffered a lot from flue.

He said that doctors told him that he has allergy therefore he suffered frequently from flue.

