Omar El Seadawy: We Offer Sustainable Investment And Living Solutions At Notion

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Town Writers launched their latest residential project 'Notion' in New Cairo. The project embodies the company's strategy and goal, to provide innovative and sustainable solutions in the world of real estate development in New Cairo. Through its architectural design, Notion encapsulates the spirit of innovation and offers a diverse range of residential units to meet the needs, desires, and aspirations of its loyal clients.

'Notion' is located in the heart of New Cairo, in the Fifth Settlement, near key locations such as the New Administrative Capital, Madinaty, and the Clubs Axis, and only minutes away from major road networks such as the Ring Road, Suez Road, and 90th Street. This strategic location facilitates residents' access to all essential services and vital facilities in the area. In addition, 'Notion' offers essential and modern amenities, as well as services such as security and surveillance, along with commercial, sports, and educational facilities to meet all residents' needs.

In his statement, Mohamed Abdel-Fattah, the CEO of Town Writers, mentioned that 'Notion' spans over an area of 25 acres and comprises approximately 828 residential units, ranging from standalone villas to townhouses, in addition to residential apartment units. The project also includes some studio units.

In accordance with the project's vision, the unit spaces in Notion are diverse, based on continuous and rigorous studies regarding the essential needs of its clients. These contemporary spaces are suitable for youthful tastes, as the project is characterized by its unique design, with residential spaces occupying approximately 18% of the total project area. The remaining area is distributed among various service areas that include features such as: a clubhouse, water features surrounding the units, sports areas, kids' areas, as well as public gathering spaces, bike parking, and a dedicated pet park.

Abdelfattah added: 'Notion' focuses on individuals beyond the development of urban spaces. It offers innovative and sustainable solutions that achieve the perfect balance between its economic, social, and environmental aspects, reflecting the company's vision of raising the standard of living and well-being of its clients.



Omar Elseadawy, the Chairman of the Board of Town Writers, talked about their exceptional commitment to the execution and delivery schedule, utilizing only the highest quality of materials, equipment, and technologies in construction. The company also collaborates with the most renowned consulting and design firms in the market to deliver high quality and comprehensive warranties for customers. El Seadawy explained that Town Writers aims to expand their business in the Egyptian market, launching new projects soon, targeting sustainable growth and enhancing their position as one of the leading real estate development companies in Egypt and the region.

The project is under the supervision of Renovation Engineering Consultants, one of the largest and most experienced engineering consultancies, and its owner and general consultant to the Notion project, engineer Mohram Bakhoum, one of the most renowned consultants in Egypt and the Middle East.

Mohamed El Samman, CEO of LXIAS Alliance, has expressed his pleasure working on Town Writers' new project 'Notion', highlighting the commitment of LXIAS to providing unique experiences for customers. 'Notion' comes as a result of Town Writers' strategic alliance with LXIAS, which is made up of the companies Longe Black, Boegow, Memakaia, Tiny Green Rhino, and Black Eels.