PM Participates In Sport Day Activities

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani participated in the activities of the 13th edition of the National Sport Day.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs witnessed activities in which children at the Orphan Care Center (Dreama) participated, in the presence of HE the Minister of Social Development and Family Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad.

The events included many sporting activities as well as various competitions that saw wide interaction from participants in an atmosphere reflecting the significance of sports.

