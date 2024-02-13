Katara Hospitality Marks QNSD

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Katara Hospitality hosted Qatar National Sport Day Tuesday at Rixos Gulf hotel with a multitude of activities. The global hotel owner, developer and operator based in Qatar, Katara Hospitality regularly involves itself in national events such as the Sport Day, which aims to support and encourage a well-balanced and healthy lifestyle, a statement said.

The day kicked off for employees at Katara Hospitality with a variety of recreational and sports exercises for all age groups. To mark the occasion, Katara Hospitality has extended to the community the Living Actively membership, with exclusive privileges including unlimited access to beach, pool and the sport facilities in The Ritz-Carlton, Doha, Sharq Village & Spa, Al Messila Resort & Spa and Sheraton Grand Doha.

The membership also includes discount of 20% on best available rates, 25% on F&B excluding banquets and third-party restaurants and spa services in all Katara Hospitality managed and owned hotels in Qatar, 25% on day pass to Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas, Sealine Beach and a Murwab Resort and Simaisma, a Murwab Resort and on Desert Falls & Adventures Park at Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas, the statement added.

MENAFN13022024000067011011ID1107847530