Sheikha Moza Launches Qatar Foundation's Sport Day Activities

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Her Highness the Chairperson of Qatar Foundation Sheikha Moza bint Nasser launched this years National Sport Day activities at Qatar Foundation as people of all ages from across Qatar gathered at Education City for a nationwide celebration of sport and healthy, active living.

The National Sport Day fun at Qatar Foundation (QF) began with a football match played between the children of Al Shafallah Center for Persons with Disability and Qatari football legends, organized by the Ministry of Social Development and Family.

"As a society, it is important that we break down social barriers, and ensure equal access to sporting opportunities to everyone, regardless of their abilities," said Head of the Communication Team at the Ministry of Social Development and Family Al Jazi Al Anzi.

"By championing accessibility initiatives, we not only promote inclusivity, but also harness the diverse talents and perspectives of every member of our community. Through our partnership with Qatar Foundation on this National Sport Day, we are striving to create a community where everyone has the opportunity to participate in and enjoy sporting activities in a safe space."

Trainer and Head of the Centers Sports Activities Department, Ali Muhammad Hadeeb said: "Sports is of special importance to people with disabilities in a way that benefits them greatly from a physical perspective as well as developing social skills. It offers them a tremendous opportunity so that they can integrate into society."

The activities at the Education City Stadium saw hundreds of women and girls participate in fitness sessions, and many also challenged themselves to complete the obstacle course. Meanwhile, the final match of the Women and Girls Football Initiative a tournament that supports grassroots and amateur women and girls athletes was also played at the Education City Stadium.

National Sport Day activities at Education City were designed to cater to the whole community, including those with disabilities, with a safe space provided for women and girls to participate in sporting and fitness routines in the Education City Stadium.

