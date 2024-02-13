Amir Participates In National Sport Day

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani participated on Tuesday morning in the activities of the National Sport Day.

His Highness the Amir practiced rowing on Bin Ghannam Island on the east coast of the State of Qatar as part of raising awareness of the importance of practicing various types of sport and encouraging the community to pay attention to physical fitness.

MENAFN13022024000067011011ID1107847527