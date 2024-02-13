Sisi, PM Discuss Gaza Truce

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El Sisi met Tuesday in Cairo with HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs conveyed His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani's greetings and wishes of good health and happiness to the Egyptian president and continued progress and prosperity to the fraternal Egyptian people.

The president of Egypt entrusted HE Sheikh Mohamed with his greetings and wishes of good health and happiness to the Amir, and further development and prosperity to the Qatari people.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them, the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, negotiations to reach a truce, and the expanding cycle of violence in the region and its repercussions on regional and global security and stability.

