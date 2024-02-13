Listen To How“Jazz Remix” Fosters A Positive Employee Experience At Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(MENAFN
Jazz Pharmaceuticals' Chief People Officer Heidi Manna recently appeared on an episode of the Future of HR Podcas t where she discussed our innovative work model,“Jazz Remix.” Hear her perspective on flexible work environments and how to foster a positive employee experience.
Listen to the discussion of Jazz's innovative and flexible work model here.
