Amfori Applies For SSCI Benchmarking

PARIS, February 13, 2024 - The Consumer Goods Forum's (CGF) Sustainable Supply Chain Initiative (SSCI) has received a benchmarking application from amfori Business Social Compliance Initiative (BSCI). The application marks amfori's first step in earning SSCI Recognition as meeting industry expectations for third-party social compliance programmes under both the SSCI's Processing and Manufacturing scope as well as the Primary Production scope.

The SSCI is committed to building trust in sustainability standards by recognising programmes that respect key sustainability criteria, as defined by leading industry stakeholders, in their evaluation methods.

Launched in 2003, amfori BSCI is an impactful methodology that has enabled businesses to exercise human rights due diligence more efficiently and to ensure the protection of workers' rights in global supply chains.

Representing over 2,400 members in 52 countries, amfori BSCI is leveraged in a variety of sectors, the two largest being General Merchandise, and Garment & Textile with a combined annual turnover that is evaluated to EUR 1.6 trillion.

The amfori BSCI Code of Conduct sets out the values and principles for the implementation of supply chain due diligence, based on the OECD's six-step framework. Drawn on the rules and principles of the amfori BSCI Code of Conduct, the amfori BSCI System applies to all amfori BSCI audits. The amfori BSCI System Manual is a four-part document that aims to provide system users with rules and processes that will make working conditions more efficient and resilient within one's business.

Linda Kromjong, President of amfori, said , 'As a leading business association for sustainable trade, we must lead by example to continue supporting companies across the globe to operate successful and responsible businesses the most efficient way. Collaborations with organisations such as the Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) are crucial in this endeavour. For this reason, we are dedicated to working closely with The Consumer Goods Forum's Sustainable Supply Chain Initiative.'

The SSCI Benchmark is a comprehensive process that recognises which schemes cover key sustainability criteria and applies relevant verification practices. The process revolves around a first self-assessment undertaken by the scheme, followed by a review by an independent expert, office visits, and a public consultation. The methodology also includes opportunities for the applicant to take corrective actions if and when needed.

Learn More and Apply

Third-party auditing and monitoring schemes and programmes are invited to apply for SSCI Recognition and demonstrate their commitment to industry-defined expectations for supply chain sustainability. The SSCI currently benchmarks social sustainability standards under three sectoral scopes (Manufacturing and Processing; At-Sea Operations; and Primary Production, including land-based aquaculture) and is currently working to expand the scope to include environmental standards. Learn more about the SSCI Benchmark, download the application kits, and apply at .

About the Sustainable Supply Chain Initiative

The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) Sustainable Supply Chain Initiative (SSCI) builds trust in sustainability standards worldwide by benchmarking third-party auditing and certification programmes and recognising schemes that meet industry expectations. By providing an open-source list of recognised programmes, the SSCI delivers clear guidance on which schemes cover key sustainability criteria and apply relevant verification practices. The SSCI improves transparency in the market, facilitates decision-making on schemes at both buyer and supplier level and sets the responsible sourcing expectations for the industry. The Initiative initially focuses on social compliance with the potential to expand the scope to environmental compliance. For more information, visit tcgfssci .

