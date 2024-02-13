Ministry Of Public Health And Partners Celebrate National Sport Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Marking National Sport Day, the Ministry of Public Health, the Hamad Medical Corporation, the Primary Health Care Corporation, and the Naufar Centre organised a march.

The Ministry and its partners organized a walking march on this occasion, with the participation of HE Dr. Hanan Mohammed Al Kuwari, Minister of Public Health, and several health sector leaders and employees in Hamad Bin Khalifa Medical City events includedvarious sports and awareness activities as well.

Minister of Public Health confirmed that the participationof the different societygroups in National Sport Day clearly demonstrates the increased community awareness of the importance of practicing sports and physical activity on a regular basis and the importance of following a healthy lifestyle to enhancehealth and well-being of the population.



Dr Al Kuwari explained that the Ministry of Public Health adopts important programs and projects aiming at promoting physical activity among all groups of society, and Sport Day represents a major support for the Ministry's efforts in this regard, especially supporting awareness programs and activities to increase the rate of physical activity among community members and reduce hours of sedentariness, as well as implementing national policies, plans, and guidelines in this field in order to enhance the health and well-being of society.

She said:“This year's Sport Day comes after all the municipalities of the State of Qatar have obtained the status of Healthy City from the World Health Organization, as the first country to have all its municipalities obtain this status, which enhances the health and well-being of the population, and embodies the commitment to continue working to improve health, noting that the State has provided the infrastructure for practicing physical activity, in parks, multiple sports facilities, andprovide pedestrian and bicycle paths to encourage all segments of society to practice appropriate physical activities and adopt healthy lifestyles.”

Her Excellency the Minister of Public Health called on the population to commit to exercising as a daily behavior, according to the recommended levels for different groups, to maintain better health, as sport contributes to improving the physical and mental health.

She added:“This year's Sport Day is distinguished asit comes after winning of the AFC Asian Football Cup Qatar 2023 national team retained the Asian Cup for the second consecutive time, which demonstrates the great successful progress in sports inthe country, theorganization of the tournament was distinguished, as part of the experience in organization major sport events in Qatar according to promoting health and sports criteria.

On the occasion of Sports Day, the Ministry of Public Health and its partners intensified awareness on the importance of sports and physical activity to promoting health and quality of life.

Health sector employees and their families participatedin many sports, recreational, and awareness-raising activities, which aimed to reinforce the message adopted by the Sports Day slogan for the second consecutive year (The choice is yours). It supports the population's health choices to exercisedaily behavior in order to improve the physical and mental health of community members.