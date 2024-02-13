Sheikha Moza Attends Qatar Foundation's National Sport Day Activities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, launched this year's National Sport Day activities at Qatar Foundation – as people of all ages from across Qatar gathered at Education City for a nationwide celebration of sport and healthy, active living.

The National Sport Day at Qatar Foundation (QF) began with a football match played between the children of Al Shafallah Center for Persons with Disability and Qatari football legends, organized by the Ministry of Social Development and Family.

“As a society, it is important that we break down social barriers, and ensure equal access to sporting opportunities to everyone, regardless of their abilities,” said Al-Jazi Al-Anzi, Head of the Communication Team at the Ministry of Social Development and Family.

“By championing accessibility initiatives, we not only promote inclusivity, but also harness the diverse talents and perspectives of every member of our community. Through our partnership with Qatar Foundation on this National Sport Day, we are striving to create a community where everyone has the opportunity to participate in and enjoy sporting activities in a safe space.”

National Sport Day activities at Education City were designed to cater to the whole community, including those with disabilities, with a safe space provided for women and girls to participate in sporting and fitness routines in the Education City Stadium.

Speaking about the participation of the Shafallah Center for Persons with Disabilities in the activities, Ali Muhammad Hadeeb, Trainer and Head of the Center's Sports Activities Department, said:“Sports is of special importance to people with disabilities in a way that benefits them greatly from a physical perspective as well as developing social skills. It offers them a tremendous opportunity so that they can integrate into society.”

The activities at the Education City Stadium saw hundreds of women and girls participate in fitness sessions, and many also challenged themselves to complete the obstacle course. Meanwhile, the final match of the Women and Girls Football Initiative – a tournament that supports grassroots and amateur women and girls' athletes – was also played at the Education City Stadium.

“I think this is a fabulous event. I love how it's only girls and we can be comfortable. The girls can play with ease and without their hijab. We would definitely come to another event here,”16-year-old Farah said.

Aya El Jurdi, Lebanese coach of the Paris-Saint Germain team taking part in the ladies-only football tournament at the Education City Stadium, said:“This is our third time participating in this event. And every year it is exceptional for us as we get to play in nice facilities, and for that I'd like to thank the organizers.

“It's great being able to give the girls the opportunity to play, especially in these surroundings. And it's very nice for us to interact with other teams, and come here and play our favorite sport.”

A panel discussion titled'Champion Mindset: Unlocking Greatness' was open for women to attend at the Education City Stadium. The talk featured Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur; Ibtihaj Muhammad, an American Olympian sabre fencer and the first Muslim American woman to wear a headscarf while competing in the Olympics; and former Scottish middle- and long-distance Olympian runner Liz McColgan. It was moderated by Qatari mountaineer Sheikha Asma Al Thani, Director of Marketing and International Cooperation Sector, Qatar Olympic Committee.

“I attended the panel discussion, and it was very inspirational and encouraging, especially because I am Muslim,” 15-year-oldNouray said.“Sometimes we're told we're not going to be able to do something because we wear the hijab, and we're going to struggle, and it's going to limit our ability. But it doesn't affect anything. We can still play the same.”

Oxygen Park in Education City saw thousands of families and children participate in different activities, many of which were organized by Qatar Foundation school students who collaborated with various federations in Qatar.

Aisha Badr Al Faihany, a 12-year-old Qatari participant, said:“This is my first time attending National Sport Day activities in Education City. I'm amazed by the variety of the activities and the facilities available here.

“As a football lover who has been training for three years now, I'm excited to join in the football activities, and will also look to exploreother offerings as I walk around Oxygen Park.”

Yasser Khan, another participant from Pakistan, said:“One of the best aspects about Education City is the holistic experiences it offers. It has things that cater to women, children, and people with disabilities, and I love the fact that every segment of society is covered.”

This year's National Sport Day activities at QF were supported by the Ministry of Social Development and Family, Volkswagen, and Qatar Fuel (WOQOD).