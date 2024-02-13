Amir Meets Iranian Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met, in his office at Lusail Palace on Tuesday, with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Dr. Hossein Amirabdollahian and the accompanying delegation, on the occasion of their visit to the country.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways of supporting and enhancing them, in addition to exchanging views on the most prominent regional and international issues, especially developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories.