Prime Minister Participates In Activities Of National Sport Day

Doha, Qatar: The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani participated in the activities of the 13th edition of the National Sport Day.

The Prime Minister, in the presence of Her Excellency Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al-Misnad, Minister of Social Development and Family, witnessed activities in which the children of the Orphan Care Center (Dreama) participated.

The events included many sporting activities, in addition to various competitions that witnessed wide interaction from different segments of society.