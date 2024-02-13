Prime Minister Participates In Activities Of National Sport Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani participated in the activities of the 13th edition of the National Sport Day.
The Prime Minister, in the presence of Her Excellency Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al-Misnad, Minister of Social Development and Family, witnessed activities in which the children of the Orphan Care Center (Dreama) participated.
The events included many sporting activities, in addition to various competitions that witnessed wide interaction from different segments of society.
MENAFN13022024000063011010ID1107847499
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.