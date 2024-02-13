Egypt's President Meets Prime Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: President of the Arab Republic of Egypt HE Abdel Fattah El Sisi met today in Cairo with Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

At the beginning of the meeting, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs conveyed the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's greetings and wishes of good health and happiness to HE the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt and continued progress and prosperity to the fraternal Egyptian people.

For his part, HE the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt entrusted HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs with his greetings and wishes of good health and happiness to HH the Amir, and further development and prosperity to the Qatari people.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to support and develop them, the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, negotiations to reach a truce, and the expanding cycle of violence in the region and its repercussions on regional and global security and stability.