Amir Leads Well-Wishers To Welcome President Of Kazakhstan

Doha, Qatar: The Amir Sheikh HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani led well-wishers to welcome President of the Republic of Kazakhstan HE Kassym-Jomart Tokayev upon his arrival and the accompanying delegation at the Amiri Terminal of Hamad International Airport this evening on a state visit to the country.

Also at the reception were Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, the Ambassador of The State of Qatar to The Republic of Kazakhstan HE Abdulaziz bin Sultan Al Rumaihi, and the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Qatar HE Arman Issagaliyev.