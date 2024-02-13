(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Russia on Tuesday declared Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas a“wanted” person over an undisclosed criminal case, said media reports Russian interior ministry's database of wanted people showed Kallas as“wanted under the Criminal Code” without naming the charges, said the reports has led Estonia since 2021 interior ministry has also put Estonian state secretary Taimar Peterkop and Lithuanian culture minister Simonas Kairys on the wanted list were accused of“destroying monuments to Soviet soldiers”, according to Russian news agency TASS citing a source spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Kaja Kallas had been put on a wanted list for hostile actions against Russia and the“desecration of historical memory”.

Kaja Kallas has been a strong supporter of Ukraine. She has been spearheading efforts to increase military assistance to Kyiv and tighten sanctions against Russia Estonian prime minister has also angered Russia by pushing for the removal of monuments to Soviet World War II soldiers has laws criminalizing the“rehabilitation of Nazis” that include clauses punishing the desecration of war memorials is the first time Russia has put a foreign leader's name on a wanted list will likely leverage its advantage in ammunition stockpiles this year and could occupy more Ukrainian territory if crucial aid isn't delivered to Kyiv, said a report by Bloomberg citing Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service report.

“If Western aid diminishes significantly in the coming years, Russia will be more likely to gradually occupy large Ukrainian territories with a massive, unskilled force, imposing unfavourable peace terms on Ukraine,” the Estonian agency said has about three to four times more artillery than Ukrainian forces after boosting its ammunition production to as many as 4 million units last year, up from 600,000 rounds in 2022, it added.(With inputs from agencies)

