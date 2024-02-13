Terrorist Adil Manzoor, Who Killed Two Labourers From Punjab, Arrested In Srinagar

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday informed that they have arrested the terrorist -Adil Manzoor Langoo-who was involved in the murder of two labourers from Punjab in the Srinagar area of the Union Territory.

\"Adil Manzoor Langoo, the terrorist who opened fire on the two labourers from Punjab in the Habba Kadal area of the city on February 7, has been arrested,\" PTI quoted Additional Director General of Police Vijay Kumar as saying Read | 'Congress does not deserve even a single seat in Delhi but...': AAP's Sandeep Pathak on seat-sharing talksAmritpal Singh and Rohit Masih -who were involved in woodwork-were shot

at their residence in the Shalla Kadal area of Shahed Gunj on 7 February Amritpal Singh died on the spot, Rohit Masih was taken to a nearby hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries. The duo belonged to the Amritsar district of Punjab and were working in Jammu and Kashmir to support their poor families Read | Farmers break barricades at Shambhu border; tear gas, water cannons fired | LIVEThe weapon used in the attack, a pistol, has been recovered, the ADGP added senior police officer further said Langoo was brought into terrorism by Pakistan-based handlers through social media Read | Congress promises MSP for various crops as farmers leader 'Delhi Chalo' protestJammu and Kashmir has been rocked by violence against non-locals since 2019 after the Union government decided to abrogate Article 370, which provided special status to the state. The Shahed Gunj attack in Srinagar was the first terrorist attack against non-locals in Jammu and Kashmir this year. In October 2023, a migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh was shot dead in Pulwama.“Terrorists fired on a labourer in the Tumchi Nowpora area of Pulwama, who later on succumbed to his injuries. Area cordoned off,\" the police said then.

Earlier in January, an Army convoy came under heavy firing in the Poonch area. The Indian Army launched a search operation after the attack to flush out the terrorists from the area.



