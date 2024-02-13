Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: 'Shameful How Modi Govt 'Attacked' Farmers,' Says Farmer Leader

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Farmers protest LIVE updates: The protesting farmers clashed with the police and broke barricades at the Shambhu border connecting Punjab and Haryana in an attempt to cross over to Delhi to pressure the Centre to accept their MSP demand. Police have lobbed tear gas shells and fired water cannons to stop the farmers from entering Delhi. The movement of farmers is blocked using heavy barricades, iron nails, and barbed wires. A huge number of police personnel are deployed at various checkpoints to stop the farmers. Section 144 has imposed in the national capital in view of the farmers' protest. Stay tuned for farmers' protest LIVE updates.
