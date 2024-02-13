Current Situation Of Farmers' Protest: Cops Use Tear Gas, Water Cannons At Jind, Shambhu Borders Traffic Jams In Delhi

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Punjab-Haryana border saw absolute chaos on Tuesday afternoon as thousands of protesting farmers led a 'Delhi Chalo' march. Security personnel lobbed tear gas cannisters and aimed water cannons as the agitators broke through concrete barricades using their tractors and hand weapons. Concrete slabs, iron nails, barricades, barbed wires, police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed by the police at several parts of the border police have sealed the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders around the national capital and installed multiple layers of barricades at various roads leading to the Parliament and the central part of Delhi. Meanwhile farmers marching from Punjab and Haryana faced tear gas shells and water cannons as security personnel tried to stop large groups from entering Haryana through the Shambhu border in Ambala and the Khanauri border in Jind district Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the `Delhi Chalo' agitation to put pressure on the Centre for their demands - including a law on minimum support price for crops and loan waivers are 8 updates from Tuesday afternoon:

Traffic crawled at a snail's pace at many places with Delhi being put under a heavy security cover on Tuesday. Personnel in anti-riot gear were deployed strategically across the the Delhi-National Capital Region and metal and concrete barricades regulated access to several key roads. The police have placed multiple layers of barricades and stopped the movement of vehicles at the Singhu and Tikri borders. There was severe traffic congestion in the Ghazipur border area as well due to heavy security arrangements made by police. Only two vehicles were allowed to pass at a time with barricades being lined up on half of the key stretch connecting Noida and Delhi were also seen crossing the Singhu border between Delhi and Haryana on foot after police blocked the movement of vehicles farmers were detained by Haryana police after protesters attempted to break the multi-layered barricades using their tractors and hand weapons. Visuals from the border showed farmers running towards nearby farmland on the sides of the road as police fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protestors demonstrators claim that a farmer was injured in the tear gas shell firing at the Data Singhwala-Khanauri border. Several groups of farmers had assembled at the heavily barricaded border ahead of the march Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has closed some gates at nine metro stations amid the escalating agitation. However all the metro stations remain operational at this time. The affected stations are: Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, Janpath, Khan Market, Lok Kalyan Marg Court Bar Association asks Chief Justice DY Chandrachud to take action against \"erring farmers\" for trying to enter Delhi forcibly in a bid to create \"nuisance\" and disturb the daily life of citizens Red Fort complex was \"suddenly sealed\" late on Monday night \"due to security reasons\". The Mughal-era monument remains temporarily closed for visitors with no clear opening date or time in sight. Officials said that security agencies would take a call on the matter sources told ANI that fifty percent less diesel and twenty percent less gas were able to be dispatched to Punjab amid the protests.

