Farmers Protest Leading To Fuel Shortage? 50% Less Diesel, 20% Less Gas Dispatched To Punjab Due To 'Delhi Chalo'

With the beginning of the protesting farmers' march to Delhi, there have been fuel supply disruptions in Haryana and Punjab. Because of chaotic scenes at the Punjab-Haryana border, fifty percent less diesel and twenty per cent less gas were able to be dispatched to Punjab, government sources told ANI on Tuesday farmers from different states began marching from Punjab to Delhi to pressure the government to meet their demands related to MSP, procurement prices, etc protesting farmers have put forth 12 demands before the central government which includes the implementation of the Swaminathan report and law for MSP. This time, the protest has been called by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, led by farmer union leaders Jagjeet Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher are the demands of the protesting farmers?One of the main reasons for ending the farmers' protest in 2021 was the government's assurance to provide better crop prices, according to the protesting farmers. In addition to this, they are also demanding the formation of a law guaranteeing a minimum support price (MSP) for all crops, as recommended by the Swaminathan Commission report protesting farmers are also demanding a complete debt waiver and a pension scheme for farmers and farm labourers. They have also expressed their dissent to the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020 and are urging to scrap the bill. There is also another demand to reintroduce the Land Acquisition Act of 2013, ensuring consent from farmers and compensation at 4 times the collector rate. Another demand of the farmers involves the punishment of the people involved in the Lakhimpur Kheri killings appeal to provide 200 days of employment per year and a daily wage of ₹700 under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 (MGNREGA) linking it with farming has also been made by the farmers crackdown on farmers' protestOn the first day of the farmers' protest, security forces fired tear gases and shells at protesting farmers for their demands. Meanwhile, the security forces have placed heavy barricades to fortify the National Capital as protesting farmers began their Delhi Chalo March on Tuesday.

Visuals from the border showed farmers running towards nearby farmland on the sides of the road as police continued to fire tear gas and water cannons against protestors.

