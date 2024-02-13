Bharat Bandh 2024: SKM, Trade Unions Call Nationwide Strike On Feb 16 All You Need To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Amid violent clashes between the protesting farmers and security forces on the first day of the 'Dilli Chalo' march on Tuesday, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has urged all like-minded farmer organisations to unite and take part in the February 16 Gramin Bharat Bandh Bandh: Timing of nationwide strike by SKMThe Gramin Bandh, called by the SKM and central trade unions, will be from 6 am to 4 pm on February 16. Apart from the Bharat Bandh at day time, farmers will join massive chakka jams on main roads nationwide from 12 pm to 4 pm on Friday, reported Indian Express. Most of the state and national highways will be closed for four hours in Punjab on Friday are the demands of Bharat Bandh?The demands for which Bharat Bandh has been called are similar to those of the farmer unions behind the 'Dilli Chalo' call. The unions behind Gramin Bharat Bandh have demanded pensions for farmers, MSP for crops, implementation of the old pension scheme, and the withdrawal of the amendment of labour laws, according to IE.

In addition to this, other demands include no privatisation of PSUs, no contractulaisation of the workforce, guaranteed employment, etc Bharat Bandh: What are the services that will be impacted?Due to the bandh, transportation, agricultural activities, MNREGA rural works, private offices, village shops, and rural industrial and service sector institutions will remain closed on February 16.\"On this day, villages will remain closed for all agricultural activities and MNREGA and rural works. No farmer, agricultural worker or rural worker will work that day,” Dr Darshan Pal, member of SKM National Coordination Committee told IE also clarified that emergency services like the operation of ambulances, newspaper distribution, marriage, medical shops, students going for board exams, etc will not be stopped during the strike.

MENAFN13022024007365015876ID1107847476