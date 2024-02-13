Bharatgpt, VVDN Launch New Tablet

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: HCL cofounder Ajai Chowdhry's Epic Foundation, in partnership with Bengaluru-based startup CoRover and Manesar-based contract manufacturer VVDN Technologies, on Tuesday announced the launch of a tablet squarely targeting customers in the education field.

The tablet is in line with the ministry of consumer affairs' 'right to repair' programme, and claims to be 'upgradable' to increase its longevity. The tablet will natively support domestic generative artificial intelligence platform BharatGPT's application builder suite.

Speaking at the venue, Ankush Sabharwal, CEO of BharatGPT maker CoRover, said that the model BharatGPT application will help appeal to students across India's technical education sector-and help the newly-launched tablet capture market share against established foreign brands such as Apple and Samsung tablet has already received a government-backed contract for 12,000 tablets. Delivery of units will commence within two months through its distribution channels. The tablet will be made available through both retail, as well as business partnership channels with educational institutes with Mint about the launch of the tablet, Epic Foundation's Chowdhry said that the long-term goal for such products in the electronics ecosystem would be to build brand value and recognition in terms of products.“India is a predominantly services-driven economy when it comes to electronics, which is a slim-margin business. There will always be limitations to this. Instead, what we must aspire to become is a product economy, for that is where the real margins will be. Eventually, as the supply chain for components build up, we should aspire for domestic value addition of up to 60% in our products, and this will happen if we can build devices from scratch and take them to the entire world,” he said Kumar Singh, secretary, ministry of consumer affairs, further added that a large part of the tablet's appeal would be on its repairability and flexibility to take components apart and upgrade them in the long run.“A large part of consumer electronics is driven by planned obsolescence-as an electronics economy, we should hold brands accountable. This is where our crackdown on dark patterns and enablement of the right to repair with multiple brands comes in,” he said tablet will retail for ₹9,999, and Epic Foundation hopes to target up to 3 lakh students as its consumer base with the product.



