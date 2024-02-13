               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Scientists To Vet Weather Data To Aid Farmers In Distress


2/13/2024 2:01:36 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: Government scientists are being asked to vet weather assessment data to help farmers receive more accurate weather alerts for sowing and harvesting, cutting potential losses, according to two officials.

