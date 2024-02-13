Scientists To Vet Weather Data To Aid Farmers In Distress

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "New Delhi: Government scientists are being asked to vet weather assessment data to help farmers receive more accurate weather alerts for sowing and harvesting, cutting potential losses, according to two officials.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.