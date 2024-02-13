Farmers' Delhi March Gathers At Haryana Border

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Thousands of farmers from Punjab headed for the national capital in tractors, SUVs and farm vehicles clashed with the Haryana police at the Shambhu border, where they were met with teargas, water cannons and rubber bullets. The farmers had begun their march on Tuesday morning, after the previous evening's meeting with central ministers to press for legally guaranteed minimum support prices (MSP) for their crops failed to yield results.

