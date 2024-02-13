Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Sling Mount For Air Rifles (JMT-286)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a quick and easy means of fastening a rifle sling to an underlever or break barrel air gun," said an inventor, from Selkirk, N.Y., "so I invented the BREAK BARREL AIR GUN SLING MOUNT. My design would save time and effort and it would eliminate the need to permanently modify the weapon for a sling mount."

The patent-pending invention provides a quick way to attach a carry sling to an air rifle. In doing so, it allows a sportsman to easily carry an air rifle in a hands-free manner. As a result, it increases efficiency, convenience and maneuverability. It also would help preserve the original condition of the firearm. The invention features a small, lightweight, and unobtrusive design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for the owners of air rifles.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp.

