Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor's Looks As Lord Ram Finalised; Actor Looks Minimalistic And Lean- Take A Look

Ranbir Kapoor will shortly start filming for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. According to sources, the filmmakers are now developing the actors' appearances for the film. As reported by India Today, Ranbir Kapoor recently underwent a look test for his role as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's film.



An insider told the entertainment portal that Ranbir's look test photography was just held, and everyone on the crew was impressed. According to the report, the director wants to avoid Ranbir building muscle for his part as Lord Ram. Instead, he wants Ranbir to appear in his slim avatar.

Ranbir Kapoor will play Ram in this film, while Sai Pallavi has been cast as Sita. Previously, Alia Bhatt was in discussions for the part of Sita, but she dropped out owing to scheduling conflicts. Yash, who stars in KGF, is also expected to play Ravana in the film, while Sunny Deol has allegedly been cast as Hanuman. Bobby Deol and Vijay Sethupathi are allegedly in negotiations for the parts of Kumbhakarna and Vibhashana, respectively.







Earlier this month, it was announced that Ranbir will also receive voice and diction training for the film.“Ranbir has a certain baritone and a way of speaking his lines. It is symbolic and if you have even closed your eyes, you can recognise a dialogue purely based on Ranbir's voice. In 'Ramayana', Nitesh wants to make sure Ranbir sounds different from the characters he's played in the past. Being a versatile actor, Ranbir is enjoying this process of trying something new,” a source cited by India Today claimed.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will soon be teaming with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the film Love and War. It will also include Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the key roles and will be released on Christmas 2025.

In addition, Ranbir Kapoor is working on Animal 2, also known as Animal Park. It was recently disclosed that while the basic framework of the script for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial is complete, Ranbir is expected to begin filming in 2025.