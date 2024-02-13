Parents Forum Launches Love And Luck Fundraiser

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

From Valentine's Day to St. Patrick's Day this community-based parenting program seeks support for its peer-led workshops for parents and caregivers.

- Kevin BrathwaiteCAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- From Valentine's Day to St. Patrick's Day Parents Forum will hold its annual fundraiser“Love and Luck”Parents Forum new board chair, Kevin Brathwaite, said“Effective parenting is vital if young people are to achieve their full potential in school, life and work.” Children and youth today are in the grip of a mental health crisis, suffering anxiety and depression at increasing rates and at younger ages. Parents and caregivers need the skills that Parents Forum teaches in order to help their young people meet the challenges of today's often confusing, sometimes violent world and help create the strong communities on which we all depend.Cambridge MA-based Parents Forum, with 30-plus years of successful work in a wide variety of settings, seeks to foster caring, honest and respectful communications in families by offering a peer-led parenting program model to organizations invested in community well-being. The program's peer-led workshops are free to participants; partner agencies pay a modest fee.In addition to seeking donations from individuals to support its work, the program invites educators, mental health counselors, professionals in a variety of fields including health care, human resources and faith practice, to inquire about licensing Parents Forum curriculum. The program has also posted a project on Benevity to engage support from business and community leaders.Inquiries to ... / TEL: 617-864-3802

