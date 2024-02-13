Security Guards Offer Best Protection Against Growing Retail Theft

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

APS guards are stationed near items that are often targeted by shoplifters including clothing and shoes.

A growing number of retailers are using security guards to cut down on crime in their stores.

- Fahim Abid, APS Security DirectorSIMI VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Retail theft and violent crime are taking a toll on retailers according to a 2023 Retail Security Survey by the National Retail Federation. Forty-five percent of those surveyed reduced their operating hours, 30 percent decreased or altered in-store product selections and 28 percent closed specific store locations because of increased theft and violence. A growing number of retailers are using security guards to cut down on crime in their stores.“The physical presence of security guards makes most criminals think twice about attempting to steal,” says Fahim Abid, security director for Access Patrol Services (APS), a security guard company serving California and Arizona.“Our guards are placed in retail stores experiencing a high amount of theft. We've found that a uniformed guard is a powerful deterrent for most would-be thieves.”APS guards are stationed at exits and near items that are often targeted by criminals (jewelry, athletic clothes and shoes, mobile devices, alcohol and cosmetics).“Store employees shouldn't be asked to step in when they see suspicious behavior,” says Abid.“That's the job of trained guards who will detain thieves until police arrive.”A new push in California and Arizona is underway to enhance the penalties for those who take part in organized crime.“Unfortunately, retail theft will always be an issue,” says Abid.“Security guards are a cost-effective way to reduce losses and keep customers and employees safe.”Access Patrol Services provides both armed and unarmed security guards. The guards patrol malls, strip malls and small and big box stores around the clock.For more information about retail security guard services in California and Arizona, call Access Patrol Services at 866-770-0004 or visit .About Access Patrol ServicesWhether security is needed at an event, retail outlet, warehouse, commercial office building, medical facility or any number of other locations, Access Patrol Services uniformed security guards are on the job to keep people and places safe, to spot and respond to inappropriate behavior and provide assistance in case of emergency. Serving clients in California and Arizona, Access Patrol Services staff works with clients to analyze a location's security issues.

