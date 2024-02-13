Verbal AUTISM Pro App Revolutionizes Communication For Individuals With Autism

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Verbal Autism

Child using with Verbal Autism App

Amir Aram, Founder, Verbal Autism

- Amir Arami, Founder and CEO of the Verbal AUTISM Pro AppMISSION VIEJO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today marks a significant milestone in the world of autism support and communication as we proudly announce the launch of the Verbal AUTISM Pro App. Developed with a deep understanding of the unique needs of individuals on the autism spectrum and their families, this groundbreaking app promises to revolutionize how individuals with autism communicate and connect with the world.The Verbal AUTISM Pro App is a user-friendly and highly customizable mobile application designed to enhance communication and interaction for individuals living with autism. This innovative tool has been developed by a dedicated team of experts, including speech-language pathologists, special educators, and software developers, with the aim of providing accessible, effective, and affordable support to the non speaking autism community. Verbal AUTISM Pro is currently available to download on the Apple app store and Android app store .Key Features of the Verbal AUTISM Pro App:1. Visual Communication: The app offers a comprehensive library of customizable visual symbols, pictures, and icons that help individuals with autism express their thoughts, needs, and emotions more effectively.2. Customizable Communication Boards: Users and caregivers can create personalized communication boards tailored to specific situations, enabling clear and direct communication.3. Voice Output: The Verbal Autism App supports voice output, allowing users to hear the spoken words associated with the selected symbols, fostering language development.4. AAC (Augmentative and Alternative Communication): The app serves as a powerful AAC tool, assisting individuals with limited verbal communication skills in expressing themselves confidently.5. User-Friendly Interface: Designed with simplicity in mind, the app is easy to navigate, making it suitable for individuals of all ages and abilities.6. Accessibility: The Verbal Autism App is available on multiple platforms, ensuring that individuals with autism can access it on their preferred devices, including smartphones and tablets.7. Continuous Updates: The app is committed to ongoing improvement and expansion of its features, with regular updates to better serve the evolving needs of its users.The launch of the Verbal AUTISM Pro App is a significant step forward in supporting individuals with autism in their journey towards improved communication, independence, and social engagement. This innovative tool has the potential to empower countless individuals on the autism spectrum, along with their families, caregivers, and educators."We believe that every individual, regardless of their communication abilities, deserves the opportunity to express themselves and engage with the world around them," said Amir Arami, Founder and CEO of the Verbal AUTISM Pro App. "Our team is excited to provide a solution that enhances the lives of individuals and families within with autism community"To learn more about the Verbal AUTISM Pro App and its features, please visitAbout the Verbal AUTISM Pro AppThe Verbal AUTISM Pro App is a groundbreaking mobile application designed to enhance communication and interaction for individuals with autism. Developed by a team of experts, including speech-language pathologists, special educators, and software developers, the app offers customizable visual communication tools, voice output capabilities, and an intuitive interface to support individuals with autism in expressing themselves and connecting with the world around them.

