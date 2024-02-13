GT's Living Foods Launches New Beverage Innovation: AURA Collagen Tea

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Eckhaus Latta model backstage with AURA Collagen Tea. (photo credit: Maya Hayat)

Made with bovine collagen and protein peptides, the tea marked the brand's first-ever New York Fashion Week appearance at the Eckhaus Latta fashion show

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, GT's Living Foods (GT's), the maker of the first-ever nationally bottled kombucha brand to be sold in the United States, is announcing its latest beverage collection, AURA Collagen Tea . Made with 15 grams of high-quality protein peptides, and only 2 grams of sugar, the tea can help boost collagen production, which has been proven to improve skin elasticity, joint strength and hair growth.

To celebrate the launch of AURA Collagen Tea, the brand collaborated with Eckhaus Latta , an American fashion brand created by designers Zoe Latta and Mike Eckhaus. The partnership between the two brands debuted at Eckhaus Latta's New York Fashion Week Show on February 10, where show attendees were able to try GT's newest beverage innovation. The partnership marked GT's first-ever New York Fashion Week appearance.

The collaboration was inspired by the desire of both brands to celebrate living and feeling well, from the inside out. Since 1995, GT's has been on a mission to help people lead healthier, happier lives by creating products that offer living nutrition from probiotics, active and raw ingredients such as bovine collagen, adaptogenic mushrooms and fermented tea.

“Since the inception of Eckhaus Latta we've always loved GT's,” said Zoe Latta, Cofounder of Eckhaus Latta.“I can't believe their new AURA drink has 15 grams of protein in a bottle! It was so fun to work with them this season.”

At the Eckhaus Latta fashion show, guests and models enjoyed the entire AURA Collagen Tea collection, available in Mango Passionfruit, Pineapple Ginger and Strawberry Guava flavors, to prepare their bodies for the runway. Each flavor is packed with the highest quality bovine collagen for fast absorption to restore skin, hair and nails, raw apple cider vinegar for aided digestion and vitamin C for immunity support.

“We're thrilled to be able to team up with brands like Eckhaus Latta to introduce healthy products that help their fans feel and look their best,” said Sam Ayers, Director of Social Media Marketing at GT's.“Our new AURA Collagen Tea is an easy and tasty way to boost natural collagen production to help folks feel restored, especially during hectic times like New York Fashion Week.”

GT's is the maker of several living nutrition products including its famous SYNERGY® Raw Kombucha, ALIVE Ancient Mushroom Elixir and its latest offering, AURA Collagen Tea. The new AURA Collagen Tea can be found exclusively at Whole Foods nationwide. To learn more about GT's Living Foods visit gtslivingfoods and follow AURA Collagen Tea on Instagram @drinkauratea. To learn more about Eckhaus Latta visit eckhauslatta and follow the brand on Instagram @eckhaus_latta.

