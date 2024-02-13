Hrpro Of Royal Oak, MI Announces New President - Teresa Edwards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Kristopher Powell, HRPro's CEOROYAL OAK, MI, USA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HRPro , a leading Human Resource Consulting and Administration firm headquartered in Royal Oak, Michigan, proudly announces the appointment of Teresa Edwards as its new President. The announcement was made by Kristopher Powell, HRPro's CEO, who expressed confidence in Teresa's leadership abilities and dedication to the company."Teresa has been with the company for many years and has truly grown in her leadership ability and wisdom to guide our firm to the next level," said Powell. "She has proven time and again her deep understanding of building a great culture and the importance of excellent interpersonal skills, in addition to technical talent."Teresa Edwards brings over two decades of experience to the HRPro Team and has been an integral part of HRPro since 1990. Starting as the Director of Operations, Teresa progressed within the organization and assumed the role of Executive Vice President of Operations in 2005. A graduate of Walsh College of Business and Accountancy, Teresa holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance earned in 1997.In her role as President, Teresa Edwards will oversee the general operations of the company, playing a pivotal role in building strong client relationships and contributing as a strategic partner in the development of revenue-generating projects and campaigns. Her greatest asset lies in her uncanny ability to bridge the gap between management and staff, solidifying a robust company culture and earning the respect and admiration of the staff through a friendly, open-door policy that fosters a healthy, collaborative workplace.About HRPro:Founded with a mission to help organizations take better care of their people, HRPro has been a driving force in the HR and Benefit Administration and Advising industry. Celebrating its 34th anniversary this year, HRPro remains at the forefront of industry trends, constantly evolving to best understand and serve its valued clients. The company places a strong emphasis on cultivating a fun, collaborative culture that values each employee, resulting in numerous accolades, including being named one of Crain's Detroit Coolest Places to Work and Best and Brightest to Work for in Metro Detroit and the Nation for multiple consecutive years.For more information about HRPro, please visit or contact via email at ....###

