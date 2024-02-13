Doreen Harwood To Chair New Masterpeace Advisory Board Of Industry Leaders

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Doreen Harwood, Advisory Board Chairperson

Paul Gentile, Advisory Board Member

Dave Wallen, Advisory Board Member

COLUMBIA , MARYLAND, USA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MasterPeace Solutions is pleased to announce the formation of a new Advisory Board led by Doreen Harwood and supported by Paul Gentile and Dave Wallen, which will harness the expertise of unparalleled mission, business and technical leaders within our industry to further our company's new and ongoing endeavors!Doreen, who currently serves as President of DEHarwood LLC Consulting, brings more than 35 years of experience supporting MasterPeace's primary customer. In her previous roles as Leidos SVP for Cyber & SIGINT Solutions, President of the Fort Meade Alliance (FMA) and Senior Government Executive, Doreen will be invaluable in furthering MasterPeace's support of new and existing mission areas leading to new business opportunities. ""We are pleased to welcome such a great group of proven professionals to the MasterPeace team," said MPS CEO Joe Pacileo.Paul Gentile currently serves as proprietor of a professional consulting firm specializing in developing strategic direction, customer and industrial base relationships within our community and new business opportunity identification. Paul previously served as a Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Security Solutions Business Unit (BU) within the Mission, Cyber & Intelligence Solutions (MCIS) Group at ManTech.As part of a 30+ year track record of successfully building high performance teams serving the IC, DOD and commercial clients, Dave Wallen built and led technical services and product teams in several industry leading public and private companies. As an MBA, Dave has additional expertise building complex systems for commercial clients.We are proud to welcome Doreen, Paul and Dave as the new Advisory Board members at MasterPeace, where they will help usher in a new era of business development and mission support providing innovative technical solutions for our customer!

Katie Stewart

MasterPeace Solutions, Ltd.

+1 443-259-9780

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn