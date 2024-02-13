Guardiola Lauds Haaland's Goal-Scoring Ability Ahead UCL Clash, Claims Even Messi Can't Match Numbers

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Pep Guardiola emphasises that even Lionel Messi cannot match Erling Haaland's goal-scoring prowess at this stage of the Norwegian striker's career. Haaland, showcasing remarkable consistency, scored twice in Manchester City's 2-0 victory against Everton, bringing his total to an impressive 73 goals in 78 games since joining from Borussia Dortmund.

As the top scorer in both the Premier League and Champions League, Haaland's extraordinary record has elevated him to the all-time top 20 goal-scorers in the Champions League, boasting the competition's best goal-per-game ratio. Guardiola acknowledges Haaland's exceptional achievements, expressing admiration for his mentality and skills, suggesting that even Messi didn't boast such numbers at a similar age.

The Manchester City manager applauds Haaland's mental strength and goal-scoring prowess, highlighting the delight in having him back after a two-month absence.

Also Read:

Conor Gallagher's stellar performance led Chelsea to a late 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park