Bengaluru: Man Spotted Wearing Apple Vision Pro In Indiranagar; Netizens React

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the bustling hub of technology and innovation that is Bengaluru, new gadgets and advancements are as commonplace as the morning sun. Bengaluru is a city where innovation is commonplace and the streets are bustling with the newest technological wonders, demonstrating the city's unmatched strength in this field. Bengaluru was certain to suffer from the fever when rumors about the Apple Vision Pro headset started circulating among techies.

Recently, an intriguing post of Varun Mayya trying the Apple Vision Pro headset on the streets of Indiranagar surfaced on the internet. It was uploaded by Ayush Pranav on 'X'.



With the caption, "stumbled upon @waitin4agi_ while he was having some fun with his vision pro on the streets of Indiranagar gotta be a @peakbengaluru moment," the picture quickly gained popularity and added another technological invention to Bengaluru's growing list of accomplishments.

As anticipated, social media users quickly weighed in with a range of responses, from laughter to worry. Concerns have always been about the possible risks associated with people using virtual reality while out in public, especially as Indians are now adopting this practice.

The Apple Vision Pro headset, which costs a whooping Rs 2.8 lakh, is drawing attention not only for its cutting-edge capabilities but also for the bold explorers who are expanding their virtual worlds outside of their houses. Its worldwide availability is still unknown, even though it was formally released for purchase in the United States on February 2, 2024, which raises further questions about how this tech-savvy guy was able to obtain it.