Bramayugam: Makers Change Mammootty's Character Name Ahead Of Release; Check

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mammootty's much-awaited film 'Bramayugam' is all set to hit theaters on February 15. However, the film landed in trouble after Kunjaman Illam moved the Kerala High Court, demanding to stop the release of the film. At the same time, the makers of the movie responded to the petition and stated that they were ready to change the name of the character as Kodumon Potti instead of Kunjaman Potti.

The makers have also informed that an application was made in this regard. The action comes after Kunchaman Illam of Kottayam district filed a petition over the name Kunchaman Potti.

The Kunjaman Illam filed the petition in court, stating that the role played by Mammootty as Kunjaman Potti is their family name and claiming that the film shows witchcraft that insults the family name and reputation. The petition also stated that they are afraid that using their family name in the film will deliberately tarnish the family and bring down their honor in front of society.



The movie is directed by Rahul Sadasivan. The movie stars Sidharth Bharathan, Arjun Ashokan, Amalda, and Manikandan Achari in the lead roles. The film is produced by Chakraborty Ramachandra and Sasikanth under the banner of Night Shift Studios.



Meanwhile, the film is being released in black and white and is directed by Rahul Sadasivan. The pre-booking of the movie has started and is getting good responses. The movie will be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu. The trailer of the movie was released yesterday.

