Kerala: KSRTC Conductor Found Dead In Kozhikode Lodge

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kozhikode: A KSRTC employee was found hanging in a private lodge in Kozhikode on Tuesday (Feb 13). The deceased is Narayamkulam native Aneesh, a KSRTC conductor.



Aneesh who was transferred from Kozhikode to Kasaragod depot, reached home last day. He went to a bank in Balussery with his wife Vijina on Monday. After some work at the bank, he sent Vijina home and Aneesh left for Kozhikode alone.



The room was booked at Kozhikode lodge on Monday afternoon. As he did not return home, the family contacted him on the phone but it was switched off. His relatives filed a missing complaint at Koorachundu police station on Tuesday morning. Aneesh was later found dead in the lodge during the subsequent investigation.

According to Aneesh's relatives, he was suffering from mental distress after getting transferred to Kasaragod which made him take the drastic step.

