Rohit Sharma Gives Three-Word Review For '12Th Fail' Movie, Actor Vikrant Massey Reacts

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Speaking at an event in Mumbai, India's cricket captain, Rohit Sharma, disclosed that the recent movie he watched is '12th Fail.' Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film is an authentic adaptation of a book with the same title, portraying the journey of a struggling Hindi medium student from a lawless Chambal village to the pinnacle of the police force. Despite facing numerous challenges, the protagonist makes his mark. Vikrant Massey stars in the movie, which received positive reviews. Rohit Sharma took some personal time to watch the film and shared a three-word review, prompting a reaction from Vikrant Massey.

Vikrant Massey responded to Rohit's review with a series of emojis. The movie features an atta chakki (gristmill) as a metaphor for the challenging grind of Indian Civil Services examinations. Rohit Sharma also discussed his role as captain of the Indian cricket team, emphasising the importance of building confidence and trust among players. He highlighted the multifaceted nature of his role, involving strategic decisions on the field and managing players' personalities off the field. Rohit expressed his commitment to treating every player equally and with significance.

Rohit Sharma is set to return to the field on February 15 as India resumes its five-match Test series against England. After a defeat in Hyderabad, India bounced back with a 106-run victory in Vizag, leveling the series at 1-1. The upcoming third Test in Rajkot will be a crucial encounter, with both teams eager to gain an advantage in the series.

