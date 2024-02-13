Valentine’S Day 2024: Here Are Some Intimate Experiences To Share With Your Special Someone

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

We are in the season of romance and have celebrated everything from a rose to a hug day in the run to the most special of all – Valentine's Day. The day's history goes a long time back, with cultural, religious, and romantic references, and it is undoubtedly the biggest global symbolic fest of love.



It is certainly a suitable occasion to express one's love with thoughtful materialistic gifts, but isn't it what we do all year round? Therefore, we recommend a few intimate and personal experiences that would give you lovebirds, the most essential of all, some quality time together:

Create a memory

Did you know this is the time of the year when you can experience the most scenic sunrises and sunsets? While watching one from a beautiful beach is unparalleled, you can choose the best spot in your city; it might be close to an ancient historical monument or just outside the hustles

of town. Indulge in some brief local research and head to behold the site while being together. Tomorrow promises to be very special, but make the most of today. This Valentine's, ensure some hours of togetherness and go that extra mile to make it all the more special.

How about a story?

Remember sharing those wired earphones while travelling together in the city buses and trains? Why not re-live that experience by listening to a story together? Well, we would not bother you with any research this time, and for this perfect occasion, we suggest listening to The Valentine Girl, a story by Sudhanshu Rai, one of India's most-heard storytellers with more than 500 stories.

This is the story of a renowned painter on a quest to make his best piece of art. It is the face of a girl who often appears in his dreams. But his memory fails him every time. After a struggle, he completes the painting and begins his search for the girl. Will he find her? Who is she? Why Valentine Girl? Find out with your special someone here:

A romantic heritage walk

India is home to innumerable monuments and heritage sites symbolic of timeless romances. Go to one such site with the love of your life for a few hours, preferably on the V-day evening. A mere walk together for some time would make you open up with each other, and share what's unshared within, that too around ancient antiquity. If the relationship is new, this experience might as well help you two know each other better. Don't forget the option to take moments of pauses together in the gardens and stone walls around.

A quiet stay-away

If you're travelling with your special someone, please focus on sightseeing for the day and spend some quiet, cherished moments. You may just stay back at the resort, or take a stroll down the serene roads of the town you're in. Eat good food, sip some fine wine, talk to each other, hold hands, lean on shoulders and hum some tunes. The point is, stay away from the hustles for real, be sure, it would add to the memories.