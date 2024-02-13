Elon Musk Suggests Putin's Ukraine Strategy Unbeatable, Joins Republicans In Protest Of Foreign Aid Bill

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Tech juggernaut Elon Musk has made some bold predictions and statements in his latest voice space on platform X which also included some Republican leaders. The American billionaire suggested that Vladimir Putin in no manner will be defeated in Ukraine as tensions start to re-escalate.

He was joined by Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, JD Vance of Ohio, and Mike Lee of Utah, as well as Vivek Ramaswamy in the voice space on Monday. Elon Musk, agreeing with the comments made by Ron Johnson, suggested that whoever believed that Vladimir Putin could be defeated in Ukraine was living in a fantasy world.

He also protested against the controversial foreign aid bill being brought by the Democrats in the US Congress. The Foreign aid bill promises a whopping $95 billion in aid to the allies of the US currently involved in a conflict. $60 billion is promised to Ukraine to up its defense against Russian aggression. The tension has started to boil again at the border areas between Russia and Ukraine.

The bill also includes a sizable aid to Israel and Taiwan as well. However, the Republicans have lodged their protest against the bill. Elon Musk suggested that Americans should ask their elected representatives about the bill. He said,“This spending does not help Ukraine. Prolonging the war does not help Ukraine.”

The 52-year-old has been accused of showing his bias towards Russia. The same has happened before as well when Elon Musk expressed his views on a range of matters that go against the values of Democrats. Elon Musk denied the biassed claims and suggested it was his company Starlink that restored important communication channels for Ukraine amidst the war.