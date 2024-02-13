'India-UAE Dosti Zindabad', Says PM Modi At 'Ahlan Modi' Event (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In his address to the gathering during the 'Ahlan Modi' event in Abu Dhabi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (February 13) expressed gratitude and acknowledged the historic significance of the occasion. He remarked, "You people have scripted history. You belong to different parts of India, and you also reside in different parts of the UAE. Every breath in this stadium is saying India-UAE 'Dosti Zindabad' (Long live India-UAE friendship)."

PM Modi's words resonated with the spirit of unity and friendship that characterized the event, highlighting the strong bond between the Indian diaspora and the UAE. The Prime Minister's visit to the UAE includes the inauguration of the first Hindu temple, 'BAPS Mandir,' in Abu Dhabi, marking a significant milestone in cultural and religious ties between the two nations.

Ahlan Modi: Over 35,000 Indians sing Vande Mataram at PM Modi's UAE event; video goes viral (WATCH)

The resonance of "Modi-Modi" chants filled the stadium, reflecting the collective admiration and reverence for Prime Minister Narendra Modi among the enthusiastic attendees. In his address, PM Modi expressed a sense of familial connection with the Indian diaspora and said, "I have come to meet my family members. I have brought the fragrance of the soil where you were born and have brought the message of 140 crore people. The message is that Bharat is proud of you."

Taking a nostalgic journey, Prime Minister Modi reflected on his inaugural visit to the UAE in 2015, acknowledging the warmth and camaraderie extended by the Emirati leadership.

Recalling the historic visit, he said, "I remember my first visit in 2015 when it had been only some time since I came to the Centre. It was the first visit of an Indian PM to the UAE, after three decades. The world of diplomacy was new to me."

PM Modi fondly reminisced about the gracious welcome he received from the then Crown Prince, who is now the President, along with his five brothers. The genuine warmth and sparkle in their eyes left an indelible mark on him.

Modi Hai to Mumkin Hai, Bharat Mata Ki Jai: Indians in Abu Dhabi welcome PM Modi with spirited chants (WATCH)

The Prime Minister expressed, "That warmth, the shine in their eyes - I can never forget that," evoking memories of the heartfelt reception during his initial visit. The event not only celebrated the strong bond between the Indian diaspora and PM Modi but also encapsulated the enduring friendship between India and the UAE.