SEXY Photos: Malaika Arora Flaunts Her Voluptuous Body In High Thigh Slit Gown

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bollywood diva Malaika Arora turned heads as she donned a stunning high-thigh slit gown, sending temperatures soaring. The 50-year-old fitness expert is busy with her reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.



Bollywood diva Malaika Arora has a large fan base and never fails to wow people with her immaculate fashion sense.

Today, she has once again lit up the internet with her sizzling sexy images. Malaika drew attention with her breathtaking high-thigh cut gown, which raised temperatures.

Malaika took to Instagram to post a series of images. She didn't caption it. The photographs show her posing in a golden sequined high-thigh cut gown.

She went for bright makeup and a voluminous haircut. She looks stunning, and admirers are responding to it. Many others sent heart emojis in the comments section.

Recently, the actress was spotted partying in Dubai with Orry and her son Arhaan. She's also posted a lot of images on social media.



Aside from that, Malaika Arora's romance with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor continues to make headlines.

Malaika Arora is currently busy with her reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. She is seen as a judge in the show.

