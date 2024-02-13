Santa Clarita International Film Festival Opens Submissions For Its Highly Anticipated 2024 Film Season

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Santa Clarita International Film Festival (SCIFF) is thrilled to announce the opening of submissions for its highly anticipated 2024 season. Filmmakers worldwide are invited to submit their works; the submission period is now open.

SCIFF is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering the Santa Clarita Valley, utilizing film as its primary medium to showcase the entire artistic community. Emphasizing values of connection, community, creativity, and content, the organization strives to create a platform that amplifies the diverse talents and voices within the community.

Founded by Lisa deSouza, SCIFF prides itself on its inclusive approach, accepting films of various genres and themes.

deSouza states, "We are looking for a good story at the end of the day. SCIFF does not actively seek anything specific; we welcome diverse narratives from filmmakers worldwide."

Submitting a film to The Santa Clarita International Film Festival benefits filmmakers in many ways. In addition to opening up new opportunities, filmmakers who participate in SCIFF have a chance to get their voices heard by those who can further their film's success.

"SCIFF is a new and growing independent film festival," explains deSouza. "SCIFF (in its short time frame) has already connected filmmakers to distributors that we partner with and connected filmmakers to industry leaders from whom they can learn."

deSouza emphasizes that the relationship between SCIFF and filmmakers is reciprocal, forming a partnership where both parties play an active role. Participation in SCIFF comes with the expectation that filmmakers will actively contribute by helping to promote and share information about the festival.

"We support you, but we also expect you to support us. If filmmakers think they can show up and expect us to do all the promotion, then we are not the festival for them. We are a festival created by independent filmmakers for independent filmmakers. But that means this is a partnership," deSouza says.

Besides the unique and thrilling films, SCIFF offers diverse entertainment, including music, comedy, panels, an art show, and more.

Filmmakers are urged to review SCIFF's guidelines carefully before submitting their projects. Submissions are facilitated through FilmFreeway , an industry-standard platform for film festivals. However, it is essential to note that not all films submitted will be accepted. deSouza says that SCIFF will not consider grotesque films, promote hate, target specific groups or audiences, or carry a strong political theme or rhetoric.

Winners will be announced at the closing ceremony on the festival's final day, deSouza informs. Notably, last year saw an impressive 190 submissions, and as SCIFF continues to grow, more films will be added to the lineup. Awards will be awarded for each of the submission categories. The notification date is set for October 16, 2024, with the event scheduled from December 5 to 8, 2024.

deSouza says SCIFF will launch its new women's and diversity programs later this year. These endeavors reflect SCIFF's ongoing commitment to providing a platform that celebrates diverse voices and perspectives in cinema.

For more information on submission guidelines and to submit your film, please visit the official SCIFF page on FilmFreeway:

For more information about SCIFF, please visit their website .

