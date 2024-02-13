New Rochelle Toyota Is Accredited With An A+ BBB Rating

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) We are committed to our customers, and strive to ensure even the smallest issue is addressed immediately” - Rich PragerNEW ROCHELLE, NEW YORK, USA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- New Rochelle Toyota has reached a full year of accreditation and an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. Since new management took over in October, 2022, the dealership has seen dramatic changes. Vice President Rich Prager's number one goal was to raise the dealership's BBB rating, which he did in a very short time. He overhauled the dealership's processes, and demands that any issue is addressed and taken care of the moment it happens. There are no current complaints with the BBB, with the last one filed in 2022.



BBB ratings represent the BBB's opinion of how the business is likely to interact with its customers. The BBB rating is based on information BBB is able to obtain about the business, including complaints received from the public. BBB seeks and uses information directly from businesses and from public data sources. BBB assigns ratings from A+ (highest) to F (lowest). *



"We are committed to our customers, and strive to ensure even the smallest issue is addressed immediately" said Rich Prager, VP. "There is absolutely no reason to be rated less than an A+, unless you don't do your job."



New Rochelle Toyota, located at 47 Cedar Street in New Rochelle, offers new Toyota vehicles, a range of quality pre-owned vehicles, an extensive parts department, as well as a top notch service department. More information can be found at .

