Alexander Bublik Becomes Ambassador Of Bianchet

- Alexander BublikNEUCHâTEL, NEUCHâTEL, SWITZERLAND, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bianchet, the Swiss luxury watchmaking brand renowned for its ultramodern tourbillon watches , proudly announces the appointment of Alexander Bublik, the rising tennis star, as its newest brand ambassador. This announcement comes on the heels of Bublik's impressive victory at the Open Sud de France, where he clinched his fourth career trophy in a remarkable display of skill and determination.Hailing from Kazakhstan, Alexander Bublik has emerged as a force to be reckoned with in the world of tennis since turning professional at the age of 19. With a career-high ranking of world No. 23 in February 2024 and the current title of Kazakhstani No. 1 player, Bublik embodies the spirit of excellence and passion that resonates with Bianchet's brand values.Known for his lethal serve, dreaded two-handed backhand, and aggressive playing style, Bublik has captured the attention of tennis enthusiasts worldwide, and was wearing Bianchet timepieces on the court during recent tournaments, including the Australian Open and the Open Sud de France.More specifically, he has been playing with both the Bianchet Flying Tourbillon Grande Date and the Bianchet Tourbillon Openwork B1.618, which have been designed using the iconic Golden Ratio 1.618, in an uncompromising quest for aesthetic perfection and harmonious proportions. Both watches have proven to withstand the impact of Bublik's aggressive playing style, thanks to their ability to resist shocks of up to 5000G, thus embodying the fusion of design and functionality.The so-called“flying” tourbillon movement, which is not supported by an upper bridge and seems to float freely at the heart of the movement, is particularly sensitive to shocks and vibrations, which makes the development of such a movement capable of withstanding high-intensity impacts a significant engineering challenge.Bianchet has successfully overcome this challenge with its flying tourbillon watches, as demonstrated by brand ambassadors Alexander Bublik and Grigor Dimitrov endorsing these timepieces while competing on the world's courts. Their endorsement marks a historic moment in horology, showcasing the remarkable resilience and durability of Bianchet's flying tourbillon movement, even under the most demanding conditions."I love wearing Bianchet watches when I play because they are incredibly comfortable and don't hinder my performance in any way. I wear them all the time, on-court but also off-court. It's fascinating to watch the ongoing rotation of the tourbillon, and the beauty of the movement design." said Alexander Bublik.Bublik's passion and determination on the tennis court align perfectly with Bianchet's brand values of excellence and commitment to pushing boundaries. As a brand ambassador, Bublik will embody these values and serve as a beacon of inspiration for fans around the world."We are thrilled to welcome Alexander Bublik to the Bianchet family as our brand ambassador. His exceptional talent, dedication, and passion for the game mirror our own values as a brand. We look forward to collaborating with Alexander and celebrating his continued success on and off the court," said Rodolfo Festa Bianchet, founder and CEO of Bianchet.For more information about Bianchet's tourbillon timepieces and its commitment to design, innovation, and craftsmanship, please visit bianchet

