Handcraft Entertainment Partners With B Zone Japan Leading The Way In The Globalization Of J-Pop & Sign Anna Aya

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Handcraft Entertainment and B ZONE, Inc. today announced their partnership and the signing of Handcraft artist Anna Aya to the Tokyo based B Zone. Anna's current single“Someone Else” was produced by GRAMMY® Award nominated multi-platinum producer Louis Bell (Post Malone, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Camila Cabello, Halsey) and Michael Africk (Mai Kuraki, ZARD, Jordan Knight) who together have sold over 150 million units between them.Anna's debut single "Someone Else” (distributed by Virgin Music globally with the exception of Japan) broke into the Top 50 at U.S. radio and is now set for release in Japan through B ZONE this Wednesday, February 14th. Additionally, the video from“Someone Else” will be featured on the Vision Screen Billboard at the Shibuya Miyamasuzaka intersection in Tokoyo and the single has earned the“Outstanding Newcomer” at Nippon Broadcasting System and“Hot Pick” at InterFM Japan.With 20 million records sold, multiple #1 hits, and 6 Japan Gold Disc Awards, Handcraft Entertainment CEO & Founder, producer and writer Michael Africk is set on uniting the Japanese and U.S. music markets to globalize the J-Pop genre starting with this talented singer, model and actress.Splitting her time between Japan and Los Angeles, Anna has appeared in top-tier Japanese magazines, modeling for some of the most influential fashion houses in the world, including Dior, Chanel, Gucci, Valentino, Fendi, and Louis Vuitton. She has also been featured in numerous print campaigns and commercials for household name brands such as American Girl Doll, AT&T, Children's Place, Ford, Samsung, Target and many more.In making the announcement, Mr. Masuda, President of B ZONE states:“We are looking forward to working with Michael Africk and his Handcraft Entertainment team on the signing of Anna Aya to B ZONE. We have worked with Michael for over 25 years as a multi-platinum artist, music producer/writer and now, as he brings Anna Aya into the B ZONE family. This step is another critical achievement in Michael's commitment to launching the J-Pop genre on a worldwide level and we are committed to expanding Anna Aya's career as an already known model and television personality into a multi-platinum selling artist.”Adds Michael Africk, CEO & Founder of Handcraft Entertainment:“Bringing J-Pop to the U.S. and the entire world is something that I have planned to do since my first success in the genre. I had been looking for the right time in the global landscape and the right artist and when I was introduced to Anna, I knew I had found the perfect musical talent to be the face of the new J-Pop movement. In addition, I am looking forward to bringing Anna Aya to B ZONE, the label of which I was signed to as an artist and for whom I have sound produced Mai Kuraki and countless others. I couldn't be happier to re-unite with Masuda and his incredible team.”Handcraft Entertainment is a production company, label, artist management and publishing company that is home to cutting edge, superstar artists, producers and songwriters. Together, they share a vision of building bridges that unite the biggest music markets and fans around the world. Handcraft Entertainment was founded by multi-platinum and 6x Japan Gold Disc winner Michael Africk and is based in both Los Angeles and BostonB ZONE Incorporated (aka B ZONE Group), formerly known as Being Incorporated (aka Being Giza Group), is a Japanese private entertainment conglomerate and recording label based in Tokyo's Roppongi district, founded on November 1, 1978. B Zone is home to the best-selling artist in Japanese music history B'z as well as countless other stars like Mai Kuraki, Zard and more.

